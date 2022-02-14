UrduPoint.com

Jaffar Magsi Wins 17th Cholistan Desert Rally

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022 | 02:08 PM

Mir Jaffar Magsi has won the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally by completing the 455 kilometers lengthy track in 4 hours and 10 minutes at Derawar, Cholista

Mir Jaffar Magsi has won the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally by completing the 455 kilometers lengthy track in 4 hours and 10 minutes at Derawar, Cholistan.

Mir Nadir Magsi remained second with a time of 4 hours 10 minutes and 22 seconds. Asif Fazal got the third position by completing the track in 4 hours 11 minutes and 13 seconds.

In the prepared Category-B race, Asad Hassan Khan remained first while Chaudhry Saud Majeed was runner up. Hamal Poot won the Prepared Category-C race while Chaudhry Mahmood Majeed remained second.

The prepared category-D race was won by Zafar Khan Baloch. Among women racers, Zulekha Niazi won the prepared category race while Jameela Asif remained second.

In stock category race of women, Nida Wasti got the first position and Palwasha Khan was the runner-up. In stock category races, Mir Nawaz Dasti, Sultan Bahadur Aziz, Daud Abbasi, and Shakeel Ahmad won in Category-A, Category-B, Category-C, and Category-D respectively.

