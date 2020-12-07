UrduPoint.com
Jahangir Khan Elected As Honorary President Of WSF Consecutively For 6th Times

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 03:57 PM

Jahangir Khan elected as honorary president of WSF consecutively for 6th times

Jahangir Khan who is world champion in Squash is holding this position for last 12 years.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) Former Squash legend Jahangir Khan was elected as honorary president of the World Squad Federation consecutively for 6th time.

The former world champion will serve for the next two years.

Jahangir Khan had earlier held this position for the past 12 years.

In his shining career, Jahangir Khan won World Open six times and the British Open a record 10 times.

He retired as a player in 1993. He had served as President of the World Squash Federation from 2002 to 2008.

On other hands, Zena Wooldridge of England was elected as World Squash Federation following the organization’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

She defeated Jacques Fontaine and will now serve for four years.

Susie Simcok of New Zealand had earlier held this post but Zena Wooldridge is the 10th WSF President who led the world governing body between 1996 and 2002.

