UrduPoint.com

Jahangir Khan Honours Squash Head Coach Naveed Alam

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 02, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Jahangir Khan honours Squash Head Coach Naveed Alam

Squash legend and former world champion Jahangir Khan has said that the role of qualified coaches in searching for new talent in squash and grooming players for international competitions was very important for regaining Pakistan squash's lost glory

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Squash legend and former world champion Jahangir Khan has said that the role of qualified coaches in searching for new talent in squash and grooming players for international competitions was very important for regaining Pakistan squash's lost glory.

"World-class players can be prepared only by providing modern training, as required by the game, to the young players from an early age", he added.

He was speaking at the ceremony held to award a shield to Head Coach Naveed Alam at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex here.

Manager of the complex, Lieutenant Commander Rehmatullah, was also present on the occasion.

Jahangir Khan said, "Representing Pakistan is the desire of every player, and doing so is a matter of great honour for every sportsperson. To win laurels for the country is a sense of immense pride for the player. The tireless work of his coach is very instrumental in this regard." Lt. Commander Rehmatullah said that the way Naveed Alam has been grooming the new talent of squash and providing training to them on modern lines, as well as providing awareness about the rules and regulations related to squash, technical issues and modern techniques of the game, makes one hopeful of good future of Pakistan squash when world-class players would be produced from this Complex, who would go on to represent Pakistan at international level.

He hoped that with this zeal, the coaches at the complex would produce more world-class players for the country.

It should be noted that Pakistan's current number one women's player in squash and the first Chief of Naval Staff National Squash Championship winner Zainab Khan, National Women Senior Champion Maryam Malik and Under-13-Junior and PSF Junior Champion Huzaifa Shahid had availed the services of Naveed Alam, who groomed them into a talented young player.

"Jahangir Khan is a role model for squash players. I have always had his patronage and guidance. We aim to promote the game of squash from the grass root level and to highlight new talent so that our country can develop squash at the international level to regain the lost glory", Lt. Commander Rehmatullah said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Young Women From Coach

Recent Stories

NATO to Hold Meeting of Military Committee From Ja ..

NATO to Hold Meeting of Military Committee From January 18-19 in Brussels

3 minutes ago
 12 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours: Nati ..

12 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours: National Institute of Health (NIH) ..

3 minutes ago
 Senate body to move privilege motion against CEO K ..

Senate body to move privilege motion against CEO K-Electric for not attending me ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan must capitalize on exportable services: R ..

Pakistan must capitalize on exportable services: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce ..

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of Yusuf ..

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of Yusuf Malik Gabol

7 minutes ago
 Govt distributes Rs 250 mln in flood-affected poli ..

Govt distributes Rs 250 mln in flood-affected polio workers:Minister for Nationa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.