Jahangir Khan to bring HBL PSL 2020 trophy at National Stadium

“It will be truly a remarkable moment for me and I am looking forward to the ceremony,” says the great Pakistani athlete

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020) For what will be the first-ever trophy unveiling ceremony on the Pakistani soil, squash icon Jahangir Khan will bring the HBL PSL 2020 trophy at the National Stadium, Karachi, on Wednesday, 19 February, for its unveiling.

Jahangir, in an international-styled ceremony, will carry the silverware to the field of play and hand it over to the defending captain Sarfaraz Ahmed – of Quetta Gladiators – after which the brand new trophy will be unveiled by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in the presence of six franchise owners and captains.

Jahangir Khan said: “It will be truly a remarkable moment for me to play a role in the unveiling of the HBL PSL 2020 trophy. I am looking forward to the ceremony.

“The PCB has done a wonderful job in the resumption of top-flight cricket in the country and the success of the HBL PSL 2020 is going to send a profound message to the world that Pakistan is safe. I hope that with the success of this event, international teams belonging to other sports will also travel to Pakistan and this will spark a sporting culture which we have been missing over the last few decades.

“I wish the PCB all the best for what will be an exciting tournament. HBL PSL keeps every Pakistani glued to their TV sets and I will be following it keenly.”

For his extraordinary achievements in squash courts all over the world, Jahangir’s name has become synonymous to the game.

The great Pakistani athlete holds a record for the longest winning streak for any sportsman with 555 consecutive wins over almost six years.

At the age of only 17, Jahangir, the six-time World Champion, became the youngest player to bag a British Open title.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “It is befitting that a sporting great like Jahangir Khan will bring the trophy to the ceremony to mark the momentous occasion, which will see an entire HBL PSL season being held in Pakistan.

“I am thankful to Jahangir for becoming a part of the ceremony and providing the PCB the opportunity to honour a legend like him.

“The HBL PSL is where it belongs and I can feel the excitement amongst the fans, who have turned this into the biggest brand in Pakistan and one of the most watched T20 leagues around the world.”

The trophy, designed by Ottewill Silversmits, a U.K. based manufacturer, is studded with a three-dimensional star and a crescent on top, which represent Pakistan. The 65-centimetre-long trophy weighs eight kilogrammes and has multi-coloured enamel strips around it to encapsulate different colours of the vibrant nation.

From this season, the HBL PSL trophy will be perpetual and each year the winning team will have their name engraved on it.

The trophy unveiling ceremony will start around 3.30pm.