Jahanzaib, Bakhtawar, Abdul Rehman, Asma grab victories on first day of QD competitions

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Jahanzaib Iqbal, Bakhtawar Gul, Abdul Rehman and Asma Ryasat earned victories on the first day in different competitions of the inaugural Quaid-e-Azam Special Persons and Paralympic Games 2019 here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

In Badminton (Boys), Jahanzaib bagged first position while Muhammad Umer and Mohsin Ishaq clinched 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively.

In Badminton (Girls), Bakhtawar Gul grabbed the first position while Samera Kainat and Faiza Nasir took 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively.

In Table Tennis (Boys), Abdul Rehman stood first while Adnan Aziz and Touqeer bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In Table Tennis (Girls), Asma Ryasat clinched the first position while Faiza Qmar won the second spot.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) who was the chief guest on the occasion congratulated the athletes and termed them as patriotic Pakistanis.

She said the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was to promote all kinds of sports from grassroots level.

"The prime minster reviewed the measures taken by each of his ministers for the disabled and wanted to maximize special athletes participation in the field of sports," she said.

The minister said she had informed the prime minister that the Quaid-e-Azam Special Persons and Paralympic Games were being held for the special athletes. She also lauded Pakistan Sports board Director General Arif Ibrahim for providing all-out facilities to special athletes.

"Children with disabilities face many difficulties in rural areas therefore parents should encourage their children in bringing them to the playgrounds," she said.

She also lauded Special Olympics Chairperson Ronak Lakhani for contributing 30 years for special athletes with full dedication.

Talking about the Indian Occupied Kashmir, she said the humanitarian crisis had worsened in the region as 30 days have passed since imposition of curfew by India. "We stand firm in support for Kashmir and request the world to take notice of India's aggressive behavior in the region," she said.

While urging international organizations to support in ending the violence in Kashmir, she said how many more scarifies would the people of Kashmir have to give.