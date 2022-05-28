UrduPoint.com

Jai Hindley On Brink Of Giro Glory After Snatching Lead In Dolomites

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 28, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Jai Hindley on brink of Giro glory after snatching lead in Dolomites

Jai Hindley took a huge step towards winning the Giro d'Italia on Saturday after snatching the overall lead from Richard Carapaz in the final kilometres of the gruelling penultimate stage in the Dolomites, won by Italian Alessandro Covi

Passo Fedaia, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Jai Hindley took a huge step towards winning the Giro d'Italia on Saturday after snatching the overall lead from Richard Carapaz in the final kilometres of the gruelling penultimate stage in the Dolomites, won by Italian Alessandro Covi.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Hindley all but ensured that he would win his first Grand Tour after a dazzling raid at the end of the mountainous, 168km 20th stage which left him one minute and 25 seconds ahead of Carapaz in the fight for the pink jersey.

The 26-year=old made his move with less than three kilometres remaining of the final Passo Fedaia climb and left Carapaz needing a miracle in Sunday's final stage time-trial in Verona.

"I knew this was going to be the crucial stage of the race. I knew there was a brutal finish and that you could make a difference," said the 26-year-old.

"We just stayed patient, saved our energy until today and, you know, actually it was perfect.

"I will die to defend the pink jersey." The Australian, who has won only stage nine in this year's Giro, started the day just three seconds behind 2019 winner Carapaz and demolished the Ineos rider towards the summit of the Passo Fedaia.

Ecuadorian Carapaz visibly struggled to keep up with Hindley on a 14km climb at 7.6 percent and watched his slender lead vanish after a powerful and well-time attack by his rival.

Carapaz even finished behind Mikel Landa, who had appeared out of the running earlier in the day and is 1:51 off the pace in the general classification.

Hindley will be especially happy with the time gap between him and Carapaz as he struggles in time trials and lost the 2020 edition of the Giro on the final time trial stage.

He had come into that year's climax in Milan level with Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart, who ended up winning the overall race.

- Covi finally gets his chance - Stage winner Covi claimed the biggest win of his career on home turf after a bold attack with over 50km to go.

The 23-year-old UAE rider went for it on the stage's second big Passo Pordoi climb and held off Domen Novak to win his first Grand Tour stage.

Covi had finished second in last year's 11th stage, and came in third at the top of Monte Zoncolan three stages later.

"Last year we went close a couple of times, this year I wanted to win a stage, but I had to help (Joao) Almeida so my chances for winning were few and far between," said Covi.

"Unfortunately Joao caught Covid and we were left bare for the final three stages, so we wanted to take home at least one of them for the team."Hindley should seal his win on Sunday in Verona, where the race will climax at the famous ancient Roman Arena at the end of a 17.4km time-trial.

td/ea

Related Topics

Attack UAE Verona Milan Lead Sunday 2019 2020 All From Top Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Maryam asks SC to remain impartial

Maryam asks SC to remain impartial

3 minutes ago
 Govt to devise planning to curb load-shedding: Mif ..

Govt to devise planning to curb load-shedding: Miftah

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner reviews completion of developm ..

Deputy Commissioner reviews completion of development projects

2 minutes ago
 NA Speaker stresses upon tolerance for politics of ..

NA Speaker stresses upon tolerance for politics of peace

26 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of misbehaviour with woman in Haro ..

CM takes notice of misbehaviour with woman in Haroonabad

2 minutes ago
 UNDP presents 'Assistance on Electoral Processes' ..

UNDP presents 'Assistance on Electoral Processes' report to Election Commission ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.