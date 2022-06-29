UrduPoint.com

Jailed Becker's Girlfriend, Son Watch Djokovic At Wimbledon

Muhammad Rameez Published June 29, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Jailed Becker's girlfriend, son watch Djokovic at Wimbledon

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic said the family of jailed former coach Boris Becker "can always count on me" after he invited the tennis great's girlfriend and son to watch him at Wimbledon.

Lily de Carvalho and the fallen star's son Noah were in Djokovic's player box on Centre Court for his second-round win on Wednesday.

"Of course, it breaks my heart to see what's happening to him," said Djokovic. "I can only imagine how hard it is for his family members.

"So, this is a little gesture of friendship to invite them. He knows and they know that they can always count on me for whatever support or help I can provide." Becker was jailed for two and a half years earlier this year following charges relating to a 2017 bankruptcy case.

The six-time Grand Slam title winner coached Djokovic for three years until the end of 2016.

In that time, they won six majors, a run which included reaching a career Grand Slam when Djokovic claimed the first of his two French Opens in 2016.

"Noah and his younger brother Elias are going to visit Boris in the next few days for the first time since he went to prison," added Djokovic.

"I've just been trying to give support to people around him, his closest people, his family members, because I consider Boris really a family member, someone that I greatly appreciate, respect, and care about." On Wednesday, Djokovic reached the Wimbledon third round for the 16th time.

Bidding to match Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion at the All England Club, the top seed eased past 79th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Next up for Djokovic is a clash with fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic.

Kokkinakis was impressed by the all-court dominance of Djokovic.

"If that's not his top intensity, I'm going to get chopped even more next time," said the Australian.

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Visit 2017 2016 Family All Top Coach Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants wo ..

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants worth Rs 254.187 bln for FY 2018 ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bu ..

Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bushra Rind

1 hour ago
 ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to ..

ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to promote academia-industry link ..

1 hour ago
 Two held for violating Sound System Act

Two held for violating Sound System Act

1 hour ago
 District admin directs for measures to clean drain ..

District admin directs for measures to clean drains before monsoon: Tariq Marwat ..

1 hour ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.