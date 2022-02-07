UrduPoint.com

Jakara Anthony ends Australia's gold medal Winter

Mogul skier Jakara Anthony has broken Australia's 12-year-wait for a Winter Olympic gold after dominating the freestyle skiing women's moguls at the Beijing 2022 Games

"It's been a dream of mine my whole life to be an Olympic champion, actually I don't think I've ever stopped dreaming about it," said the 23-year-old after her golden final run on Sunday night.

The Olympic dreamer dominated the slopes with a score of 83.

09 (from a total 100), 2.81 points ahead of American runner-up Jaelin Kauf. But the Aussie champion remained calm and controlled throughout her final run, paid little mind to her scores until it was announced she came out on top.

"I pay zero attention to what the other scores are, in fact, I don't even know what my score was, all I saw was the number one after my name," said Anthony.

Her first-place finish broke a number of Winter Olympic records for the unlikely summer nation.

