UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jakobsen 'very Grateful' To Be Alive After Horror Crash

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:36 PM

Jakobsen 'very grateful' to be alive after horror crash

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen admitted on Tuesday he was "very grateful" to be alive after his dreadful accident on the Tour of Poland earlier this month

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen admitted on Tuesday he was "very grateful" to be alive after his dreadful accident on the Tour of Poland earlier this month.

The 23-year-old Deceuninck-Quick Step rider was left fighting for his life with severe facial injuries from a horrifying opening stage crash on August 5.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent a five-hour operation, regaining consciousness two days later.

In Monday's emotional statement he acknowledged the enormous debt he owed to all the medical personnel involved in his treatment.

"The trauma doctors and nurses at the finish line in Katowice saved my life, for which I am extremely grateful to them," he said.

"I spent a week in the intensive care unit at St. Barbara hospital in Sosnowiec. Here they immediately operated on me for five hours and gave me the chance to live. I am very grateful to all employees of this hospital.

"It was a difficult, dark period for me in the ICU, where I was afraid of not surviving.

" Jakobsen's condition improved sufficiently for him to be moved back home to the Netherlands last week, but "multiple surgeries and treatments to fix facial injuries" lie ahead.

"Currently I am at home," he added, "where the wounds in my face and my injuries can continue to recover".

"In addition, I have to rest a lot in the coming months because of a severe concussion." He continued: "I want to let everyone know that I am very grateful that I am still alive.

"All the messages and words of support have given me tremendous strength. Step by step I can slowly look to the future, and I will fight to recover."Jakobsen's Belgian teammate Remco Evenepoel went on to win in Poland, only to suffer a horror fall himself in Saturday's Tour of Lombardy one-day classic.

He was flown home from Italy on Monday to continue his recovery from a fractured pelvis suffered in his spectacular season-ending spill when he plunged off a bridge and into a ravine.

Related Topics

Accident Katowice Italy Poland Netherlands August All From

Recent Stories

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

26 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

26 minutes ago

Kenya pressures Ethiopia to release journalist det ..

5 minutes ago

CM Balochistan takes notice about non-implementati ..

5 minutes ago

Cabinet pays tribute to Prime Minister for steerin ..

5 minutes ago

Greek Authorities Say Tourism Not to Blame for Sur ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.