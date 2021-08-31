Jakobsen wins again as Eiking holds Vuelta lead

Fabio Jakobsen's remarkable comeback from a brush with death continued apace Tuesday as the Dutchman won a third stage of La Vuelta a Espana on his 25th birthday

The Deceuninck Quick-Step sprinter underwent five hours emergency surgery after a high speed crash on the Tour of Poland a year ago, but he appears fully recovered at his comeback Grand Tour, holding a firm grip on the sprinters' points green jersey after this final sprint stage of the 21-day race.

Norwegian Odd Cristian Eiking retains the overall lead after stage 16 after finishing safely in the main pack.