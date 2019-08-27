Jakobsen Wins Photo Finish To Claim Vuelta Stage Victory
Zeeshan Mehtab 13 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:34 PM
Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen held off a remarkable fightback from Ireland's Sam Bennett to edge a photo finish and win the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday
Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won a dramatic sprint to claim the narrowest of victories in El Puig, after Bennett had made an impressive recovery from taking a wrong turn around a roundabout.
Germany's Maximilian Walscheid (Team Sunweb) was third while his team-mate Nicolas Roche from Ireland retained the overall leader's red jersey.