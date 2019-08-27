UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jakobsen Wins Photo Finish To Claim Vuelta Stage Victory

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:34 PM

Jakobsen wins photo finish to claim Vuelta stage victory

Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen held off a remarkable fightback from Ireland's Sam Bennett to edge a photo finish and win the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday

El Puig, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen held off a remarkable fightback from Ireland's Sam Bennett to edge a photo finish and win the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday.

Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won a dramatic sprint to claim the narrowest of victories in El Puig, after Bennett had made an impressive recovery from taking a wrong turn around a roundabout.

Germany's Maximilian Walscheid (Team Sunweb) was third while his team-mate Nicolas Roche from Ireland retained the overall leader's red jersey.

Related Topics

Ireland From

Recent Stories

Top Trump advisor visits Ukraine to meet Zelensky

8 seconds ago

Talks on Ending Italian Government Crisis Enter Fi ..

10 seconds ago

Philip Morris announces merger talks with Altria G ..

11 seconds ago

US tech industry group denounces Trump deal on Fra ..

15 seconds ago

People of AJK, Pakistan ready to respond to Indian ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Pabbi

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.