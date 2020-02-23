Jalal Sher clinches KP Inter-School Squash title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Promising and upcoming talented Jalal Sher of Government Higher Secondary School Wazir Bagh clinched the coveted title of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-School U15 Squash Championship title after defeating his strong rival in the final played here at Mohib Ullah Squash academy, PSB Coaching Center on Sunday.

Former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Khan and Principal Higher Secondary School Wazir Bagh Dr. Muhammad Younis, coach PSB Shehzad Mohib Khan, officials and players were also present.

The final match was started on a fast tempo and Jalal Sher lost the first two sets to his strong rival Muhammad Arif of Government High School No. 1 City with the score was 10-12 and 9-11. There was see saw battle between both Jalal Sher and Muhammad Arif. Jalal Sher was too good with his nick and drops shorts while Muhammad Arif was mostly hit the lengths shorts.

After winning the first two sets at 10-12 and 9-11,Muhammad Arif, who was also playing very good, tried his hard to win another set as both were stretched to 13-11 in the third set. Both Jalal Sher and Muhammad Arif were struggling hard for a single point but this time Jalal Sher won the third set by 13-11 and secured victory in the fourth sets at 11-9 and 12-10 to make the sets tally 3-2. Jalal, after winning the third set, did not look behind and thus raced up to victory.

At the end, the chief guest Mohib Ullah Khan and Dr. Muhammad Younis gave away trophies and certificate to the winners and runners-up. He also lauded the games of both Jalal and Muhammad Arif and termed the school sports as key to bringing back Pakistan back into top squash playing countries of the world. He also urged upon the government to give due attention to school sports as the schools have the basic nurseries in any game.