UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jalal Sher Clinches KP Inter-School Squash Title

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 03:40 PM

Jalal Sher clinches KP Inter-School Squash title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Promising and upcoming talented Jalal Sher of Government Higher Secondary School Wazir Bagh clinched the coveted title of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-School U15 Squash Championship title after defeating his strong rival in the final played here at Mohib Ullah Squash academy, PSB Coaching Center on Sunday.

Former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Khan and Principal Higher Secondary School Wazir Bagh Dr. Muhammad Younis, coach PSB Shehzad Mohib Khan, officials and players were also present.

The final match was started on a fast tempo and Jalal Sher lost the first two sets to his strong rival Muhammad Arif of Government High School No. 1 City with the score was 10-12 and 9-11. There was see saw battle between both Jalal Sher and Muhammad Arif. Jalal Sher was too good with his nick and drops shorts while Muhammad Arif was mostly hit the lengths shorts.

After winning the first two sets at 10-12 and 9-11,Muhammad Arif, who was also playing very good, tried his hard to win another set as both were stretched to 13-11 in the third set. Both Jalal Sher and Muhammad Arif were struggling hard for a single point but this time Jalal Sher won the third set by 13-11 and secured victory in the fourth sets at 11-9 and 12-10 to make the sets tally 3-2. Jalal, after winning the third set, did not look behind and thus raced up to victory.

At the end, the chief guest Mohib Ullah Khan and Dr. Muhammad Younis gave away trophies and certificate to the winners and runners-up. He also lauded the games of both Jalal and Muhammad Arif and termed the school sports as key to bringing back Pakistan back into top squash playing countries of the world. He also urged upon the government to give due attention to school sports as the schools have the basic nurseries in any game.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Bagh Sunday National University Government Top Coach

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

57 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

57 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.