Jamaica, Curacao reach Gold Cup quarter-finals

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Jurien Gaari rifled an equalizer from 28 yards out in the third minute of stoppage time to give Curacao a 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Tuesday as both teams reached the Gold Cup quarter-finals.

The Reggae Boyz, runners-up in the past two editions of the regional championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean, advanced with the draw on the final day of Group C action in Los Angeles.

Curacao went through after Honduras, already eliminated from quarter-final contention after back-to-back defeats, stunned El Salvador 4-0 in the second match of the double-header at Banc of California Stadium, home of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC.

Jorge Alvarez's 59th-minute goal, a blast from outside the penalty area, launched a second-half scoring explosion for Honduras.

Rubilio Castillo followed in the 65th minute, Bryan Acosta made it 3-0 in the 75th and Emilio Izaguirre made it 4-0 in the 90th minute.

In the opening match, Gaari's effort canceled out Shamar Nicholson's 14th-minute strike for Jamaica, who were unable to capitalize on chances to secure all three points.

Nevertheless, Jamaica finished top of Group C with 5 points, one more than Curacao.

The Reggae Boyz will face either the defending champion United States or Panama in the quarter-finals.

The USA take on Panama in the Group D finale on Wednesday and can win the group with a draw -- which would put them through to a match against Curacao.