Jamaica Eye US Ambush As Gold Cup Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez Published June 23, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Jamaica coach Heimir Hallgrimsson is plotting an unlikely upset as the Reggae Boyz prepare to kick off their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign against the United States on Saturday.

The 16-team biennial championship for North America, Central America and the Caribbean gets under way at Soldier Field this weekend, with the defending champion US taking on Jamaica in Group A.

Hallgrimsson, who was part of the Iceland coaching set-up that masterminded a stunning defeat of England at Euro 2016, took over as Jamaica coach last September.

But so far the 56-year-old qualified dentist has struggled to reverse Jamaica's dismal international form, with the Reggae Boyz winless in seven games since Hallgrimsson took over.

The Icelandic coach though is bullish that the Gold Cup can mark the beginning of an upturn in Jamaica's footballing fortunes.

"We don't fear them, we know they have a good squad and they are playing at home in front of their own fans," Hallgrimsson said of the United States.

"The most important thing in a tournament like this is not to lose the first game. A draw is always a good point from the first game so you are alive until the end of the group phase." Jamaica has a solid record in the Gold Cup but has struggled in games against the US in the tournament.

The US beat Jamaica in the knockout rounds in 2021 and 2019, and also defeated the Reggae Boyz in the 2017 final. Jamaica though upset the US en route to the 2015 final, where they lost to Mexico.

However with a team bolstered by Premier League attacking talent in the shape of Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Michail Antonio (West Ham) and Demarai Gray (Everton), Hallgrimsson says Jamaica are ready to end their long winless streak.

- A 'losing habit'? - "It's often said that winning is a habit," Hallgrimsson said. "But sadly losing can be that as well. It's something that we don't want to carry on doing.

"But I think the mindset for the Gold Cup will be a lot more different. The set up is going to be different.

"I sincerely hope that we will stop not winning and get good results in the Gold Cup. We're not happy with losing." Jamaica's chances of ambushing the Americans on Saturday have been improved by the fact that the Gold Cup takes place outside of FIFA's international windows.

It means that the US will embark on the defense of their title with virtually a second-string team stripped of most of their Europe-based players.

Only one member of the US starting XI that defeated Canada in last Sunday's CONCACAF Nations League final in Las Vegas -- goalkeeper Matt Turner -- is in the squad for the Gold Cup.

The Gold Cup is also the last under US interim coach B.J. Callaghan, whose brief tenure will come to an end when former coach Gregg Berhalter retakes control of the team following the tournament.

With so many first choice players absent, Callaghan said the US is using the tournament to deepen the player pool as the country builds towards the 2026 World Cup.

"We're trying to expose as many players as possible to tournament competition," Callaghan said earlier this month.

"Some have a lot of experiences that we continue to build on, while others are just starting out. In all cases it will be valuable for the group moving forward." Trinidad & Tobago and St. Kitts & Nevis complete Group A.

In Group B, Mexico take on Haiti, Honduras and guest team Qatar, hoping to bounce back after their poor Nations League showing last week that led to the sacking of coach Diego Cocca.

Costa Rica, El Salvador, Martinique and Panama make up Group C while World Cup qualifiers Canada head a Group D that also contains Cuba, Guadeloupe and Guatemala.

The top two teams in each group advance to the quarter-finals with the final taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 16.

More Stories From Sports