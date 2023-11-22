Open Menu

Jamaica Stun Canada To Reach Nations League Semifinals

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Toronto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Jamaica shocked Canada 3-2 on Tuesday to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League and seal a place at next year's expanded Copa America taking place in the United States.

Two second-half goals from Shamar Nicholson and a late Bobby Reid penalty handed the Reggae Boyz a stunning second-leg upset at Toronto's BMO Field to send the Jamaicans through on away goals after the tie finished 4-4 on aggregate.

Canada, who had won the first leg 2-1 in Kingston on Saturday, looked to be heading towards the last four after Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies put them 1-0 up on the night after 25 minutes to extend the aggregate lead to 3-1.

But Jamaica hit back with Nicholson's shot into the bottom corner making it 1-1 after 62 minutes. Four minutes later he levelled on aggregate when he slid home a close-range finish.

There was more drama moments later when Ismael Kone headed home an equalizer that put the Canadians back ahead on aggregate.

Canada's relief was short-lived. On 75 minutes Stephen Eustaquio was adjudged to have handled in the area and Reid stepped up calmly to fire in the penalty that sent Jamaica into the last four.

Jamaica endured a nervous finish after being reduced to 10 men following Demarai Gray's 84th-minute dismissal, but the Reggae Boyz held on to advance.

In Tuesday's other Nations League quarter-final, Mexico completed an improbable comeback to book their place in the last four, beating Honduras 4-2 in a penalty shootout at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Trailing 2-0 after losing the first leg last week, Mexico appeared to be heading out of the tournament after failing to add to Luis Chavez's 43rd-minute goal as normal time ran down.

But in the 11th minute of added time, Edson Alvarez scrambled in to make it 2-0, 2-2 on aggregate, and set up extra-time and penalties.

