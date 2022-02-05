Jamaican woman bobsledder appeals to CAS over Olympic slot

Jamaica's flag-bearer at the Winter Games in Beijing has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to race in the two-woman bobsleigh at the Olympics, saying not enough spots are made available in women's events

Yanqing, China, Feb 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Jamaica's flag-bearer at the Winter Games in Beijing has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a bid to race in the two-woman bobsleigh at the Olympics, saying not enough spots are made available in women's events.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, who has already earned a spot in the women's monobob event, hopes to also race in the two-woman bobsleigh heats at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre next week.

She hopes CAS overturns a decision by the International Bobsleigh Federation (IBSF), which she feels excludes Jamaican athletes in favour of European teams.

"I am appealing to protect my rights and the rights of my country to participate fully in the Olympic Games," the 36-year-old said in a statement.