Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Jamaica's Antonio Watson upset a loaded field to win gold in the men's 400m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Thursday.

Watson, 21, produced a perfectly-timed effort down the home straight to win in 44.22 seconds.

Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith claimed silver in 44.31sec, with American Quincy Hall taking bronze (44.37).

South Africa's world record holder Wayde van Niekerk finished in seventh spot in 45.11sec, while 2012 London Olympic champion Kirani James of Grenada was disqualified.

Van Niekerk, who set the world record of 43.03 sec when winning gold in the Rio Olympics in 2016, was never in the running of a race set alight over the opening 300 metres by Hudson-Smith.

The Briton, in lane five, raced past Hall on his outside and took a healthy lead into the home straight.

But he tired badly to allow Watson to take up the running, the Jamaican carrying his form through to the line for an excellent victory.