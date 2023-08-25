Open Menu

Jamaica's Antonio Watson Wins Men's World 400m Title

Muhammad Rameez Published August 25, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Jamaica's Antonio Watson wins men's world 400m title

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Jamaica's Antonio Watson upset a loaded field to win gold in the men's 400m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Thursday.

Watson, 21, produced a perfectly-timed effort down the home straight to win in 44.22 seconds.

Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith claimed silver in 44.31sec, with American Quincy Hall taking bronze (44.37).

South Africa's world record holder Wayde van Niekerk finished in seventh spot in 45.11sec, while 2012 London Olympic champion Kirani James of Grenada was disqualified.

Van Niekerk, who set the world record of 43.03 sec when winning gold in the Rio Olympics in 2016, was never in the running of a race set alight over the opening 300 metres by Hudson-Smith.

The Briton, in lane five, raced past Hall on his outside and took a healthy lead into the home straight.

But he tired badly to allow Watson to take up the running, the Jamaican carrying his form through to the line for an excellent victory.

Related Topics

Africa World London Budapest Van Lead Quincy Grenada 2016 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Race

Recent Stories

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

9 minutes ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

39 minutes ago
 Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facil ..

Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facilitation Desks" held

3 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significa ..

UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significant development prospects: Mini ..

3 hours ago
 Minister stresses to highlight public issues for s ..

Minister stresses to highlight public issues for solving them on priority

3 hours ago
 Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completin ..

Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completing delimitation process

3 hours ago
Traffic cop killed in road mishap

Traffic cop killed in road mishap

3 hours ago
 G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite la ..

G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite launch

3 hours ago
 Defending champ Alcaraz could face Sinner in US Op ..

Defending champ Alcaraz could face Sinner in US Open quarter-finals

3 hours ago
 Zimbabwe arrests election monitors as opposition l ..

Zimbabwe arrests election monitors as opposition lashes 'flawed' poll

3 hours ago
 BRICS hails 'historic' entry of new members amid b ..

BRICS hails 'historic' entry of new members amid bloc rivalry

3 hours ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan second ODI score

Pakistan v Afghanistan second ODI score

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports