Jamaica's Shericka Jackson To Skip Olympic 100m To Focus On 200m
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2024 | 08:06 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Jamaica's Shericka Jackson said Wednesday she will not compete in the women's 100m at the Paris Olympics.
"I'm only running the 200m here," said Jackson, the double world 200-metre champion, who has won silvers in the 100m in the last two world champs and Olympic 100m bronze at the Tokyo Games.
"I think it was a good decision," the 30-year-old said of her desire to focus on the 200m.
"Coach and I made a decision, and it was in the best interests for both of us.
"I'm always at peace. You have to do the best for your body and your mind and your soul. I'm okay with the decision."
But Jackson's announcement does come in the wake of her pulling up with an apparent injury late in a race in Hungary three weeks ago.
The Jamaican was leading the race entering the home straight before abruptly slowing down, grimacing and putting her head in her hands as she eventually walked across the finish line.
"It's a combination of things," Jackson said of her decision.
"I got hurt in Hungary and it's a good decision to run one event.
"I think this is just to protect my body. For the last three years, I've been competing in both events and I think it's a combination of both just focusing on one event and what's happening on this is a combination of both."
Jackson had won the sprint double at the notoriously tough Jamaican trials.
Round one of the women's 100m at the Paris Olympics is scheduled for Friday at the Stade de France.
The semi-finals and final are programmed for Saturday.
The opening round for the 200m is due on Sunday, with semi-finals a day later and the final on Tuesday.
Jackson's teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah won both the 100 and 200m at the Tokyo Olympics.
Jackson, who has accrued a hatful of global medals and is the first athlete in world championship history to win medals in the 100, 200 and 400 metres, including the 4x100 and 4x400 metres relays, will now turn her sights solely on the 200m.
She is also a five-time Olympic medallist, the sole gold coming as part of Jamaica's 4x100m relay winning team at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.
"It means a lot, I don't have an individual Olympic gold medal," she said.
Jackson is currently the second fastest woman of all time over 200m and fifth fastest in the 100m.
But she insists that gold in the 200m is more important than a bid to break the world record of 21.34 seconds in the 200m, set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.
"You probably have it in mind, but you're not going to put it at the forefront... because what if you're not mentally strong and then you don't break the world record, then it will play on your mind," she told AFP.
