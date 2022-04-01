UrduPoint.com

Jamal Karate Academy Wins District Khyber Karate Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 01, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Jamal Karate Academy wins District Khyber Karate Championship

Jamal Karate Academy clinched the trophy of the District Khyber Karate Championship held at Bar Qambar Khel Tehsil Bara on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Jamal Karate academy clinched the trophy of the District Khyber Karate Championship held at Bar Qambar Khel Tehsil Bara on Friday.

Jamal Karate Academy won the first position and Nouman Martial Arts Academy won the second position.

General Councilor Muhammad Ismail Khan, General Councilor Muhammad Shafiq Khan, General Councilor Taj Muhammad and Senior PTI leader Tariq Khan Afridi graced the occasion as guests and gave away trophies, medals and cash prizes to the position holder players.

Jamal Karate Academy won six gold, five silver and two bronze medals with 87 points while Nouman Martial Arts Academy bagged two gold, four silver and five browns medals and finished second with 65 points.

