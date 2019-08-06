James Anderson ruled out of second Ashes Test with injury

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:10 PM

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :James Anderson has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test, with England uncertain when he will be fit to return after injuring his right calf.

England's record wicket-taker broke down after just four overs in the series opener at Edgbaston and did not bowl again as Australia romped to a 251-run victory.

Scans have confirmed he has no chance of taking part in next week's game at Lord's, the second of the five-match series, with assessment taking place "on an ongoing basis".

Anderson's absence is a huge blow for England, whose deflating defeat in Birmingham came just three weeks after they won the World Cup.

After pulling up injured on the first morning in Birmingham, Anderson, 37, was restricted to two batting cameos at number 11.

The veteran, who has taken 575 Test wickets, had not played competitive cricket for a month leading into the match after injuring the same calf playing for Lancashire.

"The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a calf injury," said a statement from the England and Wales Cricket board on Tuesday.

"As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme working with the England and Lancashire medical teams.

"Anderson will miss the second Test match, which starts at Lord's on Wednesday August 14. He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis." Former England captain Michael Vaughan does not expect to see Anderson on duty again until the fourth Test at the earliest and warned his absence could have a big impact in both dressing rooms.

"My concern is you don't underestimate the psychological effect of Jimmy Anderson has on the England team, but also the positive effect it sends through the Australia team," he said.

"For them to arrive next week and the week after to know they won't be facing Jimmy... that is monstrous."

