James, Davis power Lakers past Thunder

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :LeBron James had 23 points and Anthony Davis made four clutch free throws in the final ten seconds as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a 130-127 win over the Oklahoma City on Friday.

Davis finished with a team high 33 points and 11 rebounds but it was his free throw shooting that helped the Lakers seal the victory over the struggling Thunder.

Chris Paul made a layup with 11 seconds remaining to get the Thunder to within 126-125 before Davis made a pair of free throws to put the Lakers up by three with eight seconds left.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored with four seconds to go before two more free throws from Davis gave the Lakers another three-point cushion. The Thunder made a final long desperation inbounds pass but James stole the ball from Steven Adams to end the game.

This marked the Lakers' second win over the Thunder in a span of three days, after beating Oklahoma City 112-107 on Tuesday at Los Angeles. The Thunder have now lost three straight and five of their last six.

The Lakers won their sixth straight game and earned a 13th victory in their past 14 contests.

It is the seventh consecutive game that James has posted double-digit assists. He leads the league with an average of 11.

3 assists per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Adams added 22 for the Thunder.

Paul added 18 points and seven assists for Oklahoma City, which tied a season-high in points.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo was ejected with 10:20 remaining when he earned his second technical for a flagrant foul for putting his right leg into the groin area of Thunder guard Dennis Schroder.

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic posted his third straight 30-plus points game as the Dallas Mavericks swept all four games on their recent homestand with a 143-101 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Doncic, who rested on the bench for the entire fourth quarter, finished with 30 points and 14 assists on 11 of 18 shooting from the floor.

He is the eighth Mavericks player to score 30-plus points in three straight games, joining among others Dirk Nowitzki who did it in 2010.

Nowitzki was watching from the stands on Friday night. It was his first visit to American Airlines Center since retiring after last season.

Justin Jackson had 19 points, Kristaps Porzingis scored 17, Tim Hardaway had 16 for Dallas, who had seven players finish in double-digit scoring.

Darius Garland scored 23 points for Cleveland, who have lost six in a row.