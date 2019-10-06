UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

James, Davis Shine In Lakers Preseason Opener

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

James, Davis shine in Lakers preseason opener

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :LeBron James scored 15 points in limited playing time and his new sidekick Anthony Davis finished with 22 as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled over the Golden State Warriors 123-110 in their preseason opener on Saturday.

This was the first taste of action for the duo since the Lakers acquired Davis in an offseason trade in June.

Saturday's contest also ended one of the longest offseasons for James in his hall of fame career.

"He's a very cerebral player. It was a good start for him," the 15-time all-star James said of Davis.

Said Davis: "We're just trying to help each other out. The more we can do that, the easier the game is going to be for us and our teammates. Anytime we have an opportunity to learn, it's good for us." Lakers coach Frank Vogel sat the pair the entire second half.

Davis finished with 22 points on nine-for-16 shooting and 10 rebounds. James shot five-of-10 and finished with eight assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Stephen Curry had 18 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Warriors.

Related Topics

Los Angeles June Gold Coach

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

9 hours ago

National Election Committee announces preliminary ..

10 hours ago

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran Set to Create Energy Corr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.