Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

James expected to play against Clippers

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :LeBron James is expected to return on Christmas Day to the lineup of the Los Angeles Lakers, who are coming off their most one-sided defeat of the NBA season.

James missed a 128-104 loss to the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday because of a strained chest muscle.

The defeat was the third straight loss for the first place Lakers, who are also hoping that Anthony Davis can suit up on Wednesday when they face the Los Angeles Clippers in one of five Christmas Day NBA contests.

Davis slipped early in the fourth quarter of the loss to Denver and his right knee bent awkwardly.

He left the game, returned for a few minutes, but then checked out for good as Denver's lead continued to grow and the game got out of reach for the Lakers.

Both James and Davis missed team practice on Monday.

The Lakers lost to the Clippers 112-102 in the season opener on October 22.

