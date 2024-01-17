Jamie George To Captain England In Six Nations
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Jamie George will captain England in the Six Nations, the Rugby Football Union announced Wednesday.
The hooker, who has previously led Saracens and the British and Irish Lions, succeeds Owen Farrell with his club-mate missing the tournament while he takes a mental health break from international rugby union.
But there is no place in England coach Steve Borthwick's 36-man tournament training squad for the experienced forward duo of Billy Vunipola or Kyle Sinckler.
George has won 85 England caps, plus three for the British and Irish Lions.
"Last week Steve asked me to be captain for the upcoming Six Nations and I accepted with huge gratitude and enthusiasm," George said.
"I love playing rugby for England. I hope that everyone has seen how much it means to me, I have never shied away from that.
"I am so excited about where this team can go and bringing the fans on that journey with us is something that I care about deeply."
He added: "I believe I'm at the stage of my career where I can give my all to the captaincy and give my best on the pitch.
"I don't underestimate the challenge ahead. Owen is a fantastic motivator and tactician, and we will undoubtedly miss his leadership.
"But I have got brilliant people around me, many of whom have won major tournaments, and utilising the great experience we have within the group is going to be crucial."
Centre Henry Slade and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who both missed out on the World Cup, are recalled.
Uncapped Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, born and brought up in Cardiff, is one of seven uncapped players in the squad.
Fellow wings Oscar Beard and Tom Roebuck, back rows Chandler Cunningham-South and Ethan Roots, centre Fraser Dingwall and fly-half Fin Smith are the other squad members yet to make a Test debut
England finished third at last year's World Cup in France.
But they have won just two matches in each of the past three Six Nations.
England begin this season's Championship away to Italy on February 3.
"Building on the foundations of what we achieved at the Rugby World Cup, I have selected a squad that provides strong continuity and experience, whilst at the same time providing an opportunity to develop the talent of a number of new and less-experienced players," Borthwick said.
"I would particularly like to congratulate the new faces who have their first chance and very much look forward to seeing how that young talent can play an important part in ensuring that England continue to develop our game and move forward," the former England captain added.
England squad
Backs: Oscar Beard, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward
Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George (capt), Joe Heyes, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler, Beno Obano, Tom Pearson, Ethan Roots, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Sports
-
Sports dept firmed to promote squash: Secretary16 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Junior Boys Age Group Squash from Jan 1836 minutes ago
-
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket3 hours ago
-
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery3 hours ago
-
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Pakistan beat China in Olympic qualifying match4 hours ago
-
New Zealand beat Pakistan in third T20I to take unassailable 3-0 lead4 hours ago
-
Shiffrin powers to Flachau slalom victory under the lights7 hours ago
-
VAR confusion as Saudi Arabia roar back to beat Oman at Asian Cup7 hours ago
-
Shiffrin powers to Flachau slalom victory under the lights7 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka16 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores17 hours ago