Jamie George to captain England in Six Nations

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Jamie George will captain England in the Six Nations, the Rugby Football Union announced Wednesday.

The hooker, who has previously led Saracens and the British and Irish Lions, succeeds Owen Farrell with his club-mate missing the tournament while he takes a mental health break from international rugby union.

But there is no place in England coach Steve Borthwick's 36-man tournament training squad for the experienced forward duo of Billy Vunipola or Kyle Sinckler.

George has won 85 England caps, plus three for the British and Irish Lions.

"Last week Steve asked me to be captain for the upcoming Six Nations and I accepted with huge gratitude and enthusiasm," George said.

"I love playing rugby for England. I hope that everyone has seen how much it means to me, I have never shied away from that.

"I am so excited about where this team can go and bringing the fans on that journey with us is something that I care about deeply."

He added: "I believe I'm at the stage of my career where I can give my all to the captaincy and give my best on the pitch.

"I don't underestimate the challenge ahead. Owen is a fantastic motivator and tactician, and we will undoubtedly miss his leadership.

"But I have got brilliant people around me, many of whom have won major tournaments, and utilising the great experience we have within the group is going to be crucial."

Centre Henry Slade and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who both missed out on the World Cup, are recalled.

Uncapped Exeter wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, born and brought up in Cardiff, is one of seven uncapped players in the squad.

Fellow wings Oscar Beard and Tom Roebuck, back rows Chandler Cunningham-South and Ethan Roots, centre Fraser Dingwall and fly-half Fin Smith are the other squad members yet to make a Test debut

England finished third at last year's World Cup in France.

But they have won just two matches in each of the past three Six Nations.

England begin this season's Championship away to Italy on February 3.

"Building on the foundations of what we achieved at the Rugby World Cup, I have selected a squad that provides strong continuity and experience, whilst at the same time providing an opportunity to develop the talent of a number of new and less-experienced players," Borthwick said.

"I would particularly like to congratulate the new faces who have their first chance and very much look forward to seeing how that young talent can play an important part in ensuring that England continue to develop our game and move forward," the former England captain added.

England squad

Backs: Oscar Beard, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George (capt), Joe Heyes, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Joe Marler, Beno Obano, Tom Pearson, Ethan Roots, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill