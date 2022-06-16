UrduPoint.com

Jamie Overton Joins Twin Brother Craig In England Squad For Third Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Jamie Overton joins twin brother Craig in England squad for third Test

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Surrey seam bowler Jamie Overton was on Thursday called up for England's third and final Test against New Zealand, joining twin brother Craig in a 14-man squad.

The uncapped Overton, who is the younger sibling by three minutes, earned his place in the 14-man group after taking 21 wickets for the County Championship division one leaders this season.

The 28-year-old, who has been hampered by injuries during his career, was called into the England one-day squad in 2013 but has not played international cricket.

Overton, who previously played with Craig at Somerset, is the only addition to the 13-man group named for the first two Tests.

The Overtons faced each other in a County Championship match between Somerset and Surrey this week, with Craig suffering concussion after Jamie hit him with a bouncer.

No twins have played international cricket for England before, a record that seems likely to stay intact given Craig has been an unused squad member in the first two games against the Kiwis.

But should conditions favour quick bowlers, as they often do in Leeds, England could choose to replace spinner Jack Leach with an additional pace option and pit the Overtons into direct competition for one place.

Jamie is comfortably the quicker bowler, clocked at 90 miles (145 kilometres) per hour this season.

But Craig Overton has proved a more reliable performer in first-class cricket, boasting 402 wickets compared with Jamie's 206, picking up eight Test caps and playing in four one-day internationals.

Ben Stokes's England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series against New Zealand after winning the second Test at Trent Bridge by five wickets on Tuesday.

England squad for the third Test:Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wkt), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root

Related Topics

Cricket Leeds Lead Craig Anderson Jamie Overton Craig Overton Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award ..

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award 2022’

20 minutes ago
 Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

2 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

3 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.