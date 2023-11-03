Open Menu

Jamieson Approved As Replacement For Henry In NZ Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Jamieson approved as replacement for Henry in NZ squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Matt Henry in the New Zealand squad.

Jamieson, who has played 13 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Henry was ruled out due to a right hamstring injury sustained during Wednesday’s match against South Africa in Pune, said a press release.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 includes Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager–Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO-BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager–Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

Related Topics

Cricket World ICC Pune South Africa Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to loc ..

ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to lock horns tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successfu ..

Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successful COP28: Japanese Minister

9 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia on Independence Day

9 minutes ago
 Flag Day celebrations reinforce loyalty and devoti ..

Flag Day celebrations reinforce loyalty and devotion to UAE, says Khalid bin Zay ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Commonwealth ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Commonwealth of Dominica on Independence D ..

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underw ..

Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underway next Sunday

11 hours ago
 Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photo ..

Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photography&#039; competition

11 hours ago
 Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intenti ..

Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intention to host Public Cloud on Zer ..

12 hours ago
 AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

12 hours ago
 Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovatio ..

Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovation in transforming the UAE’s ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports