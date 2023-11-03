Jamieson approved as replacement for Henry in NZ squad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Matt Henry in the New Zealand squad.

Jamieson, who has played 13 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Henry was ruled out due to a right hamstring injury sustained during Wednesday’s match against South Africa in Pune, said a press release.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 includes Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager–Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO-BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager–Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).