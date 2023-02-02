Jamieson back in New Zealand Test squad to face England

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Towering pace bowler Kyle Jamieson was named on Friday in the New Zealand Test squad to face England after a long spell on the sidelines with injury

Jamieson took 72 wickets in 16 Test matches for the Black Caps before a back injury forced him out of the tour of England last June.

After seven months out of action, he has been included in a 14-man squad for a two-match Test series against England starting in Tauranga on February 16.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead will give Jamieson, who is 6ft 8ins (2.03m) tall, the chance to prove his fitness when a New Zealand XI take on England in a two-day warm-up match starting next Wednesday.

"Kyle is a very determined character," Stead said of the 28-year-old.

"Since he was forced from the field in Nottingham he's been very clear that he wants to get his body right to return.

"He's reported good progress since his return to professional cricket with Auckland and he will get the opportunity to play some long-form cricket."New Zealand squad to face England:Tim Southee (capt), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

