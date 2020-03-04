UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamieson Makes New Zealand ODI Squad For Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Jamieson makes New Zealand ODI squad for Australia

Wellington, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :New Zealand named rookie paceman Kyle Jamieson on Wednesday in a 15-man squad for the upcoming one-day series against Australia and kept faith with underperforming seamer Tim Southee.

Jamieson shone in the recent ODI and Test series sweeps over India, including a five-wicket haul in the second Test against Virat Kohli's men.

"He's had a great start to his international career and will be a real asset for us in Australia," coach Gary Stead said.

Southee retained his spot despite struggling for wickets in the one-day format, in contrast to his strong Test form.

The Black Caps' bowling attack has been bolstered by the return of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, who all missed the ODI series against India with injury.

New Zealand have not won an ODI series in Australia in 14 attempts and Stead said they would need all their experience to threaten the hosts.

"Playing Australia in Australia is one of the great challenges in world cricket," he said.

"We know they'll severely test us in all areas of the game." The three-match series begins in Sydney on March 13.

New Zealand:Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack World Australia Sydney Gary Virat Kohli Mitchell Santner Henry Nicholls Colin De Grandhomme March All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Education Ministry announces early 4-week spring v ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Malaysia discuss ways t ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek PM discuss bilateral ties ..

7 hours ago

UAE lowers interest rates on CDs as of 4 March

9 hours ago

Trump Holds Phone Talks With Taliban's Chief Negot ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister lauds OIC for extending unwavering ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.