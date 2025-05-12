Jamil, Babar Return Home After Training Bangladeshi Players, Coaches
Muhammad Rameez Published May 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Pakistani head coach Muhammad Jamil and senior player Badar Munir Senior Player have returned home after giving training to the Bangladeshi players.
According to the Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC), they were invited by the Bangladesh Blind Cricket Council to give training to their players.
Jamil and Badar gave training and coaching to more than 20 coaches and senior players in the five-day training camp held at Bashundara sports Complex, from May 7 to 11.
All the expenses of the two invited coaches were borne by the Bangladesh Blind Cricket Council.
