Jamil, Babar To Train Bangladeshi Players, Coaches
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistani Head Coach Muhammad Jamil and senior player Badar Munir have been invited by the Bangladesh Blind cricket Council to conduct training to their players.
According to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Jamil and Badar will conduct training and coaching to more than 20 coaches and senior players in a five-day training camp to be held at Bashundara sports Complex from May 7 to 11.
Bangladesh Blind Cricket Council will bear all the expenses of the two invited coaches.
