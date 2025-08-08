Open Menu

Jamshoro Hosts Second Day Of “Jashn-e-Azadi – Maraka-e-Haq” Sports Finals

Muhammad Rameez Published August 08, 2025 | 11:56 PM

Jamshoro hosts second day of “Jashn-e-Azadi – Maraka-e-Haq” sports finals

The sports and youth affairs department of Jamshoro continued its vibrant celebrations of “Jashn-e-Azadi – Maraka-e-Haq” for the second day at Malik Sikandar Khan sports ground, featuring the finals of tug-of-war, cricket and shooting ball competitions

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The sports and youth affairs department of Jamshoro continued its vibrant celebrations of “Jashn-e-Azadi – Maraka-e-Haq” for the second day at Malik Sikandar Khan sports ground, featuring the finals of tug-of-war, cricket and shooting ball competitions.

In the tug-of-war event, Bright Foundation school Campus-II defeated Campus-I to secure first place. Al-Habib Jamshoro claimed first position in the shooting ball, while Jamshoro Green beat Jamshoro White to win the cricket final.

The winning players were awarded trophies, certificates and cash prizes by ADC-I Noor ud Din Hingorjo, Pak Army’s Captain Asfandyar Wali and District Sports Officer Kausar Channa.

The players chanted patriotic slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and expressed strong support for Pakistan’s armed forces.

District Sports Officer Kausar Channa said the two-day sports festival featured intense competition among students from various schools, helping to enhance their mental and physical abilities. Addressing the ceremony, ADC-I Noor ud Din Hingorjo said such Independence Day competitions instill discipline and promote healthy activities among youth.

The event was attended by Pakistan Army Lieutenant Hamza, Secretary Shooting Ball Qaiser Jatoi, Pakistan Army’s Sarfaraz Ahmed, as well as a large number of students and sports enthusiasts.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

20 seconds ago
 UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

19 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

28 minutes ago
 NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration ..

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

19 minutes ago
 Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to ce ..

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..

19 minutes ago
Commissioner announces awards for best decorations ..

Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..

19 minutes ago
 Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D ..

Man kills wife six months after love marriage in D.I. Khan

19 minutes ago
 Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

Zero dengue case in last 24 hours

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

22 minutes ago
 Ready to hold talks with opposition on national is ..

Ready to hold talks with opposition on national issues: Amir Muqam

22 minutes ago
 Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

Discover Pakistan TV, PRBC strengthen partnership

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports