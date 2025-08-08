Jamshoro Hosts Second Day Of “Jashn-e-Azadi – Maraka-e-Haq” Sports Finals
Muhammad Rameez Published August 08, 2025 | 11:56 PM
The sports and youth affairs department of Jamshoro continued its vibrant celebrations of “Jashn-e-Azadi – Maraka-e-Haq” for the second day at Malik Sikandar Khan sports ground, featuring the finals of tug-of-war, cricket and shooting ball competitions
HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The sports and youth affairs department of Jamshoro continued its vibrant celebrations of “Jashn-e-Azadi – Maraka-e-Haq” for the second day at Malik Sikandar Khan sports ground, featuring the finals of tug-of-war, cricket and shooting ball competitions.
In the tug-of-war event, Bright Foundation school Campus-II defeated Campus-I to secure first place. Al-Habib Jamshoro claimed first position in the shooting ball, while Jamshoro Green beat Jamshoro White to win the cricket final.
The winning players were awarded trophies, certificates and cash prizes by ADC-I Noor ud Din Hingorjo, Pak Army’s Captain Asfandyar Wali and District Sports Officer Kausar Channa.
The players chanted patriotic slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and expressed strong support for Pakistan’s armed forces.
District Sports Officer Kausar Channa said the two-day sports festival featured intense competition among students from various schools, helping to enhance their mental and physical abilities. Addressing the ceremony, ADC-I Noor ud Din Hingorjo said such Independence Day competitions instill discipline and promote healthy activities among youth.
The event was attended by Pakistan Army Lieutenant Hamza, Secretary Shooting Ball Qaiser Jatoi, Pakistan Army’s Sarfaraz Ahmed, as well as a large number of students and sports enthusiasts.
