KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Janbaz Boxing Club on Wednesday won the first Colgate Palmolive Karachi Women's Boxing Championship title with 5 gold medals, whereas Pak Shaheen Club got second position with 4 gold medals.

In comparison, Lyari Labor Boxing Club won 3 gold medals and won the third position. According to Karachi Boxing Association, as many as 57 boxers from different women's boxing clubs of Karachi participated in the championship organized under the auspices of the Boxing Association and with the support of Colgate Palmolive in the event played at Ali Muhammad Qambarani Boxing Arena.

Trophies, medals, shirts, and gifts were distributed among successful players and other participants on this occasion by legendary ex-Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, the chief guest on the occasion.

President of Sindh Boxing Association Asghar Baloch, Secretary of POA Women Commission Veena Masood, Sports Organiser Dr. Asma Muhammad Ali Shah, Vice Chairman of Sindh Olympic Association Asif Azeem, Vice President Mahfouzul Haq, Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Colgate representative Amna Kashif and SBA Secretary Abdul Razzaq and other sports personalities were also present.

Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui said there is no dearth of talent among Pakistani women athletes in the country. We only need to groom this talent into world-class players, he said.

Our female players are also fetching valuable prizes and trophies for the country at the international level and they are equally capable and talented, he added.

Dedicated to the spirit of service, the need of this country is to provide them with the best facilities and suitable opportunities so that they can also do their best to make the country proud in the world.

Asif Azeem said that the patronage of women boxers by Colgate Palmolive is a welcome step and such events will be very helpful in the promotion and development of women's boxing.

Veena Masood said that all possible steps are being taken to empower women and provide them ample opportunities in sports from the platform of the POA Women Commission.

Colgate Palmolive Representative Amna Kashif said that Colgate Palmolive is proud to patronize women's sports and we will continue to encourage women athletes at all levels in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association to provide them with a platform and make them world-class athletes to win medals and honours for the country at international events.

Asghar Baloch said that he is hopeful that these women boxers can be a part of the national boxing team one day and they will not only represent the country but also win laurels for the country.

Later, the chief guest Olympian Islahuddin was presented with a commemorative gold medal by the Sindh Boxing Association.