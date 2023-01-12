UrduPoint.com

Janbaz Boxing Club Wins First Colgate Palmolive Karachi Women's Boxing Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2023 | 12:24 AM

Janbaz Boxing Club wins first Colgate Palmolive Karachi Women's Boxing Championship

Janbaz Boxing Club on Wednesday won the first Colgate Palmolive Karachi Women's Boxing Championship title with 5 gold medals, whereas Pak Shaheen Club got second position with 4 gold medals

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Janbaz Boxing Club on Wednesday won the first Colgate Palmolive Karachi Women's Boxing Championship title with 5 gold medals, whereas Pak Shaheen Club got second position with 4 gold medals.

In comparison, Lyari Labor Boxing Club won 3 gold medals and won the third position. According to Karachi Boxing Association, as many as 57 boxers from different women's boxing clubs of Karachi participated in the championship organized under the auspices of the Boxing Association and with the support of Colgate Palmolive in the event played at Ali Muhammad Qambarani Boxing Arena.

Trophies, medals, shirts, and gifts were distributed among successful players and other participants on this occasion by legendary ex-Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, the chief guest on the occasion.

President of Sindh Boxing Association Asghar Baloch, Secretary of POA Women Commission Veena Masood, Sports Organiser Dr. Asma Muhammad Ali Shah, Vice Chairman of Sindh Olympic Association Asif Azeem, Vice President Mahfouzul Haq, Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Colgate representative Amna Kashif and SBA Secretary Abdul Razzaq and other sports personalities were also present.

Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui said there is no dearth of talent among Pakistani women athletes in the country. We only need to groom this talent into world-class players, he said.

Our female players are also fetching valuable prizes and trophies for the country at the international level and they are equally capable and talented, he added.

Dedicated to the spirit of service, the need of this country is to provide them with the best facilities and suitable opportunities so that they can also do their best to make the country proud in the world.

Asif Azeem said that the patronage of women boxers by Colgate Palmolive is a welcome step and such events will be very helpful in the promotion and development of women's boxing.

Veena Masood said that all possible steps are being taken to empower women and provide them ample opportunities in sports from the platform of the POA Women Commission.

Colgate Palmolive Representative Amna Kashif said that Colgate Palmolive is proud to patronize women's sports and we will continue to encourage women athletes at all levels in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association to provide them with a platform and make them world-class athletes to win medals and honours for the country at international events.

Asghar Baloch said that he is hopeful that these women boxers can be a part of the national boxing team one day and they will not only represent the country but also win laurels for the country.

Later, the chief guest Olympian Islahuddin was presented with a commemorative gold medal by the Sindh Boxing Association.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Sports Lyari Abdul Razzaq Muhammad Ali Women Gold Olympics Event All From Best Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited Boxing

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

32 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

32 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

17 minutes ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

17 minutes ago
 US, Japan talk on updating alliance

US, Japan talk on updating alliance

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.