Jansen replaces Baartman in South Africa squad for Pakistan tour

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen was on Friday named as a late replacement in the South Africa Test squad which was due to depart for Pakistan on the same evening.

Jansen, 20, replaced right-arm fast bowler Ottneil Baartman, who was withdrawn for undisclosed medical reasons.

Cricket South Africa said the 21 players had been cleared for travel after undergoing Covid-19 tests on Tuesday and Thursday.

A CSA statement said Baartman's withdrawal was was due to "medical reasons of a separate nature".

South Africa will play two Test matches in Pakistan, starting in Karachi on January 26 and Rawalpindi on February 4.

Revised South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.