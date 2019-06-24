UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jansher Hopes Pakistan Will Display Top Performance In Asian, World C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:34 PM

Jansher hopes Pakistan will display top performance in Asian, World c'ships

Squash legend Jansher Khan hopes that Pakistan will display top performance in the upcoming Asian and World tournaments saying

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Squash legend Jansher Khan hopes that Pakistan will display top performance in the upcoming Asian and World tournaments saying.

In a statement issued here, Pakistani players Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Muhammad Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman, Mohammad Hamza Khan, Anas Ali Shah, Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz will chip in Under-19, U-17, U-15 and U-13 categories of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship to be played at Macau from June 26 to 30.

Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Naveed Rehman, Mohammad Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman and Hamza Khan will represent Pakistan in the World Junior Individual Squash Championship to be played at Kualalumpur, Malaysia from July 30 to August 4.

In 1986 after Jansher sadly no Pakistani player has been able to win World Championship. Jansher being Number No 1 for consecutive 10 years, said by virtue of untiring efforts and spending huge money by Pakistan Squash Federation and the way Pakistani players are getting tough training in Egypt for almost one to two months, it is believed that hard work of coaches and players will prove productive to win both these mega tournaments.

Jansher who had been eight times World open record holder, lauded the efforts of president PSF chief of air staff and vice president in order to regain the lost prestige of Pakistan in the field of squash.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Chief Of Air Staff Egypt Macau Malaysia Money June July August From Top Asia

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses petition against Pakistan team's poo ..

4 minutes ago

China 'won't allow' G20 discussion of Hong Kong

1 minute ago

Tokyo stocks close marginally higher 24 June 2019

1 minute ago

Campaign for use of seat-belts, helmets continues

1 minute ago

Sindh govt imposed 5% tax on online taxi service, ..

16 minutes ago

Combating challenge of increased population, AJK ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.