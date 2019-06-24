Squash legend Jansher Khan hopes that Pakistan will display top performance in the upcoming Asian and World tournaments saying

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Squash legend Jansher Khan hopes that Pakistan will display top performance in the upcoming Asian and World tournaments saying.

In a statement issued here, Pakistani players Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Muhammad Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman, Mohammad Hamza Khan, Anas Ali Shah, Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz will chip in Under-19, U-17, U-15 and U-13 categories of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship to be played at Macau from June 26 to 30.

Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Naveed Rehman, Mohammad Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman and Hamza Khan will represent Pakistan in the World Junior Individual Squash Championship to be played at Kualalumpur, Malaysia from July 30 to August 4.

In 1986 after Jansher sadly no Pakistani player has been able to win World Championship. Jansher being Number No 1 for consecutive 10 years, said by virtue of untiring efforts and spending huge money by Pakistan Squash Federation and the way Pakistani players are getting tough training in Egypt for almost one to two months, it is believed that hard work of coaches and players will prove productive to win both these mega tournaments.

Jansher who had been eight times World open record holder, lauded the efforts of president PSF chief of air staff and vice president in order to regain the lost prestige of Pakistan in the field of squash.