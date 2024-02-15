Open Menu

Jansher, Jehangir, Qamar Zaman Honored At PSA

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Squash wizard Jansher Khan, legendary Jehangir Khan and Qamar Zaman are among world top 5 ranking players for 100 consecutive months, a list of the Professional Squash Ranking released here revealed.

Among top five world ranking players who got the honor of being in the list for 100 consecutive months, three of the legendary Pakistani players including Jansher Khan, Jehangir Khan and Qamar Zaman among them.

Jansher Khan is the first with 135 months, Jahangir Khan is second with 129 months and Qamar Zaman is third with 128 months.

They are followed by Al-Shorbaji in fourth place, Peter Nicoll in fifth place and Nick Mathew in sixth place.

Squash legend Qamar Zaman said that this is a great honor for Pakistan. Three of Pakistan’s top squash players are on this list. Today’s players should learn from it and work hard to maintain their ranking. He said due to a lack of hard work and commitment toward their game, they could not achieve the much desired status after him, Jansher and Jahangir Khan.

