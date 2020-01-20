Jansher Khan calls on Corps Commander Lahore

Squash World Champion Jansher Khan (Hilal-i-Imtiaz), met with Commander 4 Corps Lahore Lt Gen Majid Ehsan (Hilal-I-Imtiaz Military) at his office Lt Gen Majid Ehsan (Hilal-i-Imtiaz) (Military) lauded Jansher Khan's services for the country, saying that Pakistan has been number 01 in the world for 50 years

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Squash World Champion Jansher Khan (Hilal-i-Imtiaz), met with Commander 4 Corps Lahore Lt Gen Majid Ehsan (Hilal-I-Imtiaz Military) at his office Lt Gen Majid Ehsan (Hilal-i-Imtiaz) (Military) lauded Jansher Khan's services for the country, saying that Pakistan has been number 01 in the world for 50 years.

The control that was on the squash field has ended with the retirement of Jansher Khan. Lt Gen Majid Ehsan has expressed great sadness that even after passing a long time after Jansher Khan's retirement, we could not find a substitute player like him since 20 long years.

Due to which Pakistan has lost its unique place in the squash field. Lt Gen Majid Ehsan expressing a desire to take advantage of Jansher Khan's experience of taking squash back into Pakistan and regaining a lost position around the world.

Lt Gen Majid Ehsan assured that the Pakistan Army and especially the 4 Corps have been doing their utmost to launch and promote squash activities and academies across Pakistan, and may also be doing their best and will continue to play all they can.

It was decided to take immediate steps for promotion and development of squash in the form of training of junior players, including rebuilding squash academies and Army squash courts in Lahore and providing maximum facilities to the players.

At the end Jansher Khan has said that the role played by Pakistan Army and 4 Corps Headquarters for the restoration of sports especially squash in the country is commendable and expressed hope that this valuable role for squash will continue in future as well.