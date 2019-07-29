Jansher Khan calls on IG FC Major General Rahat Naseem

Former World Champion Jansher Khan called on Inspector General of Frontier Corps Major General Rahat Naseem Khan at Bala Hisar Fort on Monday and discussed with him matter related to promotion of squash in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Former World Champion Jansher Khan called on Inspector General of Frontier Corps Major General Rahat Naseem Khan at Bala Hisar Fort on Monday and discussed with him matter related to promotion of squash in the province.

Major General Rahat Naseem Khan appreciated great services of Jansher Khan for the country and also showed his great concern that after Jansher Khan Pakistan could not find a substitute player like him since eighteen long years.

He also paid tribute to Jansher Khan for his unmatched services for achieving name and fame for the motherland. He further said that Jansher Khan's retirement brought an end to nearly 50 years of domination by Pakistan in the sport of squash.

Major General Rahat Naseem khan showed his great interest to revitalize squash in Pakistan and to regain lost prestige by utilizing Jansher's experience. He assured Jansher Khan that the Frontier Coprs will continue playing its sincere role for launching and promoting squash activities and academies throughout the whole province including all district tribal areas.

On the request of Jansher Khan Major General Rahat Naseem Khan assured his maximum cooperation to start first Frontier Core National Squash Tournament in the province and hoped that by holding such tournaments in the province and district tribal areas it will obviously conducive to stimulate children interest in the game of squash and it will in fact lead to bring forth players like Jansher Khan who will make country and nation proud in the game of squash in the whole world.

Jansher khan added that the special role played by Frontier Core and Pakistan Army in sports and especially in resuming the game of squash is quite commendable and hoped that their great role for squash will be played in future as well.

Jansher Khan heartily appreciates the interest of Major General Rahat Naseem Khan in the game of squash and paid him special tribute for encouraging the players of the province Jansher Khan paid special thanks and expressed that the game of squash will always flourish in the country by the grace of Almighty Allah and those who loves sports and especially the game of squash.