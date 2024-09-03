Jansher Khan Hails PM For Extending All-out Support To Undergo Operation Successfully
Muhammad Rameez Published September 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Jansher Khan, the famous world squash champion and world no 1 player for 10 consecutive years, Guinness World Record holder, Sitara Imtiaz, Hilal Imtiaz, and Nishan Imtiaz thanked the doctor and the hospital after successfully undergoing surgery on both his knees at Zimri Orthopaedic Hospital in Islamabad here on Tuesday.
"I thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for extending all out support to me in undergoing my knees operation. The doctors who made my operation successful with hard work and dedication and also thanked the people, friends, and relatives who sent special prayers and messages for me," Jansher Khan told APP on phone from the hospital.
Jansher Khan, explaining the reason for such a big operation, said that for about a year, I had severe pain in both knees while praying, walking, and doing squash, but I had the strength and endurance to control the pain, but the pain has been for some time unbearable.
The doctors advised me to do the operation as soon as possible, due to which I had to follow the advice, because of which the operation had to be done, he added. "I could have problems and more serious problems and there are very competent and good doctors in Pakistan, due to which I prefer to get my treatment done in my beloved country and I am feeling very happy and healthy," Jansher said.
Jansher Khan further said that it was a matter of pride for me to shine the name of Pakistan in the field of squash for 10 long years.
Being number 1 for 10 years and working hard day and night to get a record title. He said due to which I did not give full time and treatment to my health because of that I had problems with my knees and back. Jansher Khan added that today young players should be advised to take special care of their knees and back along with their training and take small pains seriously so that they can be treated in time and avoid major problems.
Jansher Khan also said special thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Air Force who always extended support to me in my difficult times.
Jansher Khan said that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gave me full support and guidance in the condition of my illness and approved my treatment immediately.
Jansher Khan further said that the Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif always helped, guided, and encouraged him. Even when Jansher Khan won the World Championship in the '90s, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif used to encourage me, especially in Lahore, and now after retirement, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif did not forget me and did not leave me alone and provided me with all kinds of help and guidance.
"I thanked Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from the core of my heart," Jansher concluded.
