Jansher Khan to train & coach KP Squash players

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Squash legend Jansher Khan on the request of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday joined the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to train and coach Squash academy players at the newly established Qamar Zaman Sports Complex here.

Remained unbeaten for 97 months, Jansher Khan, famous as the King of Squash in the world, said that the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan through the Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan contacted him and enquired about his health besides offered him to join Directorate of Sports Squash Academy for training and coaching.

He said the role of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was instrumental in supporting squash and their squash courts at Hashim Khan Squash Complex are always open for the children in the age of 8 to 19-year-old round the clock.

Jansher Khan appreciated Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for showing keen interest in keeping the affairs of the Directorate of Sports KP more vibrant and sports friendly.

Jansher Khan said that promotion of squash is his utmost concern and I want to appreciate the efforts being put in for the development of a state of the art Squash Complex equipped with six squash courts in Peshawar Sports Complex.

"I will coach and train upcoming youngsters for two to three hours daily besides playing matches with them so as to encourage and motivate them," Jansher Khan said. Jansher Khan, who also remained as chief coach of Pakistan Squash Federation, intended to prepare junior players with revamped training sessions.

The restructuring of the training sessions, he said, have been launched and along with Jansher Khan, Directorate of Sports KP also hired the services of former world number two Mohibullah Khan, who will serve as head coach.

He said four more trainers and coaches of the Directorate of Sports KP including Tahir Iqbal, Munawar Zaman, former Asian Team gold medalist Alamzeb and Niamat Ullah Khan would play trial matches with new and upcoming players to keep them.

Jansher stated that his priority were the junior players and planned to recommend the PSF to invest more in the youngsters. However, Jansher, who is focusing on promoting the sport at the grass-root level.

"I want to change the coaches into trainers with the upcoming players so that a trend of hard working could be developed," he said. "I will do my best to fill the gap created in the squash game and give the country a new world champion, Jansher Khan. Provincial government is taking steps to promote squash and in this connection various programs are underway in search of new talent like launching Under-16 Talent Hunt Schemes.

DG Sports KP said that facilities are available to players round the clock. DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan welcomed Jansher Khan and said that the coaching of former world squash champion Jansher Khan is an honor for the players of the province and the whole of Pakistan.

He said that under the revival of squash project, development of 20 new squash are under way and eight new courts are in the final stages of completion, he said. Talks are underway with Peshawar Railway officials to get a lease of land. On this land, nine squash courts, gym, swimming pool and hostel will be constructed.

The design of Hayatabad Sports Complex has been completed but construction work will start next week, Asfandyar Khan said, adding, "We will do our best to prepare Hayatabad ground before PSL-6 matches. The final decision on the matches will be made after the clearance of the ICC, he concluded.