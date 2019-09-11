UrduPoint.com
Jansher Wants PSF To Focus On Jr Players

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):Squash legend Jansher Khan on Wednesday urged Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to focus on junior players as it would lead towards flourishing the game in a better direction.

Jansher said PSF should reassure the holding of junior international tournaments along with senior events. "The resumption of junior international squash in the country would automatically lead towards flourishing Pakistan squash and new talent would also be exposed," he said in a statement issued here.

Jansher was of the view that if more attention was paid on grassroots level then the game would flourish in the country. "PSF should pay more attention at junior national academies as investing on junior players would prove productive for PSF," he said.

Jansher said our players were very talented but they don't want to go through intensive training, therefore PSF should pay special attention on the physical training of junior players.

He said there was a time when Indian players were nowhere seen in international rankings but now they were among top 15. "However Pakistani players were not even in the top 80 which was very disappointing," he said.

He said the facilities provided to the players by PSF was matchless as compared to their times. "PSF must adopt toughest measures for regaining the lost glory in the game. For that purpose there should be pertinent planning to be envisaged otherwise the game of squash would be completely annihilated," he said.

The Ex-Squash World Champion also extended his congratulations to the Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood SI (M) on being elected as the new senior vice president PSF.

"Aamir Masood is an athletic man and a good squash player. He also invited former legends to join hands for the improvement of the game which is good signal for squash," he said.

