Jansrud Delivers Master Class To Claim Kitzbuehel Super-G

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:45 PM

Jansrud delivers master class to claim Kitzbuehel super-G

Norwegian veteran Kjetil Jansrud showed all his experience to claim victory in the men's World Cup super-G at the Austrian resort of Kitzbuehel on Friday

Under blue skies and a bright sun, the 34-year-old, who won 2014 Olympic super-G gold in Sochi and a bronze in Pyeongchang in 2018, coasted down the 2.1km-long Streifalm course in a winning time of 1min 14.61sec.

"Kitzbuehel is the biggest race of the year and you always want to win. It means a lot, it's an amazing feeling. I'm naturally really happy with the day," said Jansrud, adding that he thought he benefited from starting with bib number 19 as he learned from errors made by forerunners.

"I managed to execute," he said of his first victory since Lake Louise in 2018. "I have found a harmony in the way I want to ski.

"Alpine skiing is a sport where it's about hundredths (of a second). In some ways you can lose confidence when you're not performing... but you also know that it is a sport where you can fight for the hundredths gate by gate.

" It was a 23rd victory on the World Cup circuit for Jansrud, who is also reigning world downhill champion and 2018 Olympic silver medallist in the discipline.

He scooped 68,500 Euros for the win, with a whopping 100,000 euros up for grabs in Saturday's downhill, an event he won on the Hahnenkamm mountain back in 2015 and in which he will start as one of the clear favourites.

Jansrud's teammate Aleksander Aamodt Kilde shared second spot, at 0.16sec, with local favourite Matthias Mayer, gold medallist in downhill at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and in the super-G in 2018.

The beautiful conditions at the glitzy Tyrolean resort ensured a huge, party crowd for the super-G.

Ringed by a colourful array of hot-air balloons and amid smells of sweating garlic and barbequing meat, flares were lit, fan club flags were brandished and hundreds of recreational skiers pottered down the side of the race course, reminiscent of figures from a Lowry painting.

