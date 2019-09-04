UrduPoint.com
Japan Ambassador Congratulates Pakistan's First Qualifier Khalil For 2020 Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:49 PM

Japan ambassador congratulates Pakistan's first qualifier Khalil for 2020 Olympics

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Wednesday congratulated Pakistani shooter Mohammad Khalil Akhtar for qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and said he looks forward to maximum participation from Pakistan in the extravaganza.

The ambassador expressed his heartfelt felicitations to Khalil for qualifying the next year's Tokyo Olympics, said a press release issued here.

"I am very delighted to learn that Khalil was the first Pakistani who has qualified for Olympics and I deeply congratulate him for this valuable success," he said.

He also congratulated and appreciated the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) on achieving this great success.

The ambassador said Japan looks forward to maximum participation from Pakistan in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The ambassador also expressed his good wishes for the Pakistani men's hockey team and other individuals as well as teams competing in the Olympics qualifying rounds.

It is pertinent to mention that, according to the announcement of NRAP on Tuesday, the 35 year old Khalil from Pakistan Army has not only become the country's first shooter but also the first Pakistani to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while putting up a splendid show in the World Shooting Cup held in Brazil which served as the qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

