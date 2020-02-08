UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Badminton King Momota Has Surgery, Recovery Delayed: Media

Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:27 PM

Japan badminton king Momota has surgery, recovery delayed: media

Injured Japanese badminton world number one Kento Momota had surgery on a bone near his eye on Saturday -- dashing hopes of an early recovery, local media reported

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Injured Japanese badminton world number one Kento Momota had surgery on a bone near his eye on Saturday -- dashing hopes of an early recovery, local media reported.

The 25-year-old Japanese -- hurt in a Malaysian car crash earlier this year -- was diagnosed with an orbital floor fracture after he said he suffered double vision during practice, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

Doctors anticipated the bone would take three months to fully heal, the station said, adding he had already been discharged following the surgery.

Momota had prepared to return to action at the March 11 All England Championships but would miss the competition, NHK said.

Instead he is expected to focus on treatment, it said, adding that his recovery was expected to be "considerably" delayed.

Immediate confirmation of the news reports was not available.

Momota returned to Japan in mid-January after suffering minor injuries following a car crash that killed his driver.

He had originally been expected to face two months out after suffering cuts to his face and multiple bruises when his vehicle crashed en route to Kuala Lumpur International Airport on January 13.

Momota -- who won a record 11 titles last year -- had "extraordinary enthusiasm" about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the secretary general of Japan's Badminton Association Kinji Zeniya said when the player returned home.

The accident occurred just hours after he began this year's season by beating Denmark's Viktor Axelsen.

Momota enjoyed unrivalled success in 2019, with his title haul including the World Championship, Asia Championship, and All England Championship.

Related Topics

Accident Injured World Badminton Driver Vehicle Car Tokyo Kuala Lumpur Japan Denmark January March 2019 2020 Olympics Media All Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.