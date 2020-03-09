Japan baseball season delayed over coronavirus: commissioner

Japan's professional baseball season, originally set to open on March 20, will be postponed due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, the league's boss said on Monday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan's professional baseball season, originally set to open on March 20, will be postponed due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, the league's boss said on Monday.

"We have decided to postpone the opening," Atsushi Saito, the commissioner of Nippon Professional Baseball, told reporters. "We aim to open it during April."