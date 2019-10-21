UrduPoint.com
Japan-based Judoka Duo To Depart For Abu Dhabi Grand Slam On Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Japan-based judoka duo to depart for Abu Dhabi Grand Slam on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Japan-based judokas Shah Hussain Shan and Amina Toyoda will depart for UAE on Tuesday to feature in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2019, scheduled to be held from October 24-26, a senior official of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) said on Monday.

"They both are in Japan and will directly fly from there for the event," PJF vice president Masood Ahmed told APP.

Around 603 competitors � 351 men and 252 women from 104 countries will contest in various weight divisions of the three-day competition, which will also serve as a test event for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Shah will compete in -100kg men weight division, while Amina will by vying in -57kg women division.

Masood said that PJF's main focus was Shah Hussain Shah, who with 386 points was currently on 61st position on International Judo Federations' (IJF) Olympic ranking list in his weight category.

While Amina Toyoda with 23 points is at 159 position on IJF Olympics women ranking list in her category.

"Our main focus is on Shah, but Amina is also a highly potential athlete. Her family insists that she should also feature in various events to earn a spot in Olympics.

"We'll see how she performs at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam. If she lives up to the billing and wins a medal then her Olympic ranking will see a tremendous boost and she will be in the contention for the prestigious sports event (Olympics). Then we'll talk to Pakistan Sports board to also get financial support for her like Shah Hussain and give her more chances in an attempt to enable her qualify for Olympics," he added.

About Shah the PJF vice president said that the federation was certain he would qualify for Olympics. "We'll field him in a number of more events before the end of year as we are sure he'll qualify for the coveted event on continental quota," he stated.

Shah must be at number 54 and maintain that position till May 30, 2020, which is the deadline for obtaining points for Olympic qualification.

