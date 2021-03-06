UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Japan beat Pakistan in Davis Cup World Group I tie

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Japan continued their unbeaten run against Pakistan in the Davis Cup World Group I tie, outsmarting them [Pakistan] 4-0 at the Pakistan sports Complex grass courts on Saturday.

Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, who had already conceded 2-0 defeat on Friday in the singles seemed off-colour against the young Japanese pair of Shintaro Mochizuki and Sho Shimabukuro. The Japanese edged passed them in the doubles 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to take the tie with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

After losing the first set, the Japanese pair bounced back strongly to see off Aisam and Aqeel to take the next sets and record a win.

In the reverse singles, Japan's Yuta Shimizu tamed Pakistan's Muzammil Murtaza 6-1 6-1 to provide his side a decisive 4-0 victory in the tie.

The win means Japan has an unblemished record against Pakistan, winning all the four encounters of the Davis Cup ties held so far between the two countries.

They have also reserved a spot in the 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten Qualifiers.

Reflecting on the defeat, Aisam, who does not feature in the singles in international events, said: "I think I was not in the best shape for the doubles. After Friday's singles, I was very much exhausted.

"I was unable to deliver the way I wanted to. My partner displayed good tennis, but I couldn't help him in the best possible way."Aqeel, who displayed standout performance in the first set, said: "We've been defeating the best outfits in the past, but this time we remained unable to put up a good show."Pakistan's next Davis Cup campaign will be in the World Group I play-offs in February 2022.

