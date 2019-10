Japan beat Samoa 38-19 on Saturday to tot up their third straight win at the Rugby World Cup and draw closer to reaching the quarter-finals for the first time

Toyota City, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Japan beat Samoa 38-19 on Saturday to tot up their third straight win at the Rugby World Cup and draw closer to reaching the quarter-finals for the first time.

Timothy Lafaele, Kazuki Himeno and Kenki Fukuoka scored tries for the hosts before Kotaro Matsushima got the important bonus-point fourth try after full time.