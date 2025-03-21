Open Menu

Japan Becomes First Team To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2025 | 11:53 AM

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring 48 teams, will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico

SAITAMA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2025) Japan became the first team to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Bahrain on Friday.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring 48 teams, will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Currently, the qualifying rounds for the mega event are underway across different continents.

On Thursday, Japan secured its place in the tournament by defeating Bahrain 2-0 in the qualifiers, becoming the first team to officially qualify for the World Cup.

A total of eight teams from Asia will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2025, with Japan earning the distinction of qualifying first.

Japan’s victory over Bahrain came with goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo in the second half. The team still has three matches remaining in the third qualifying round.

With this win, Japan has claimed the top position in Group C of the third round.

In the third round of the qualifiers, 18 teams have been divided into three groups, with the top two teams from each group earning a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

United States, Canada, and Mexico have already secured their places as host nations for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

Related Topics

World Canada FIFA Bahrain Japan United States Mexico Event From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World ..

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

11 hours ago
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Pr ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

12 hours ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterit ..

UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute

12 hours ago
 Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terror ..

Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports