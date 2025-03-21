Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

(@Abdulla99267510)

FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring 48 teams, will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico

SAITAMA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2025) Japan became the first team to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Bahrain on Friday.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring 48 teams, will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Currently, the qualifying rounds for the mega event are underway across different continents.

On Thursday, Japan secured its place in the tournament by defeating Bahrain 2-0 in the qualifiers, becoming the first team to officially qualify for the World Cup.

A total of eight teams from Asia will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2025, with Japan earning the distinction of qualifying first.

Japan’s victory over Bahrain came with goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo in the second half. The team still has three matches remaining in the third qualifying round.

With this win, Japan has claimed the top position in Group C of the third round.

In the third round of the qualifiers, 18 teams have been divided into three groups, with the top two teams from each group earning a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

United States, Canada, and Mexico have already secured their places as host nations for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.