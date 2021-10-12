Japan boss urges team to build on crucial World Cup win, Son scores again

Under-fire Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu urged his team to build on the dramatic 2-1 win over Australia on Tuesday that jolted their flatlining World Cup qualifying campaign into life

Saitama, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Under-fire Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu urged his team to build on the dramatic 2-1 win over Australia on Tuesday that jolted their flatlining World Cup qualifying campaign into life.

Japan went into the crunch home match having lost two of their opening three games in Group B, but took three crucial points thanks to an 85th-minute own goal from Australia's Aziz Behich.

Japan still trail Australia and Saudi Arabia in the battle for the group's two automatic spots for Qatar 2022, but the win blew Group B wide open and ended the visitors' record of 11 straight victories in one World Cup qualifying campaign.