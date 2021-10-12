UrduPoint.com

Japan Boss Urges Team To Build On Crucial World Cup Win, Son Scores Again

Muhammad Rameez 42 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 09:50 PM

Japan boss urges team to build on crucial World Cup win, Son scores again

Under-fire Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu urged his team to build on the dramatic 2-1 win over Australia on Tuesday that jolted their flatlining World Cup qualifying campaign into life

Saitama, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Under-fire Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu urged his team to build on the dramatic 2-1 win over Australia on Tuesday that jolted their flatlining World Cup qualifying campaign into life.

Japan went into the crunch home match having lost two of their opening three games in Group B, but took three crucial points thanks to an 85th-minute own goal from Australia's Aziz Behich.

Japan still trail Australia and Saudi Arabia in the battle for the group's two automatic spots for Qatar 2022, but the win blew Group B wide open and ended the visitors' record of 11 straight victories in one World Cup qualifying campaign.

Related Topics

World Australia Qatar Japan Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Conventional capabilities' continuous up-gradation ..

Conventional capabilities' continuous up-gradation imperative for maintaining ed ..

44 seconds ago
 Biden Admin. Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work S ..

Biden Admin. Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work Sites Hiring Illegal Immigrants ..

46 seconds ago
 Citizens for action against land mafia in Ranial

Citizens for action against land mafia in Ranial

47 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan briefed about door ..

Election Commission of Pakistan briefed about door to door voters' verification ..

50 seconds ago
 G20 leaders 'laser-focused' on anti-terrorism effo ..

G20 leaders 'laser-focused' on anti-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 Hurricane Pamela advances on Mexico's Pacific coas ..

Hurricane Pamela advances on Mexico's Pacific coast

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.