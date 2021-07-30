UrduPoint.com

Japan Breaks Its Olympic Record With 17 Gold Medals

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:57 PM

Japan Breaks Its Olympic Record With 17 Gold Medals

The hosting nation of the 2020 Summer Olympics broke its historic record by winning its 17th gold medal, in the men's fencing epee team event, on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The hosting nation of the 2020 Summer Olympics broke its historic record by winning its 17th gold medal, in the men's fencing epee team event, on Friday.

Japan has won in this year's Olympics two gold medals in swimming, another three gold medals in skateboarding, nine won by the judoka team, and the record was broken with two more gold medals in table tennis mixed double and in men's fencing epee.

The country has so far won a total of 28 medals, including four silver and seven bronze ones.

Japan's previous record in gold medals was sixteen, which was achieved in the Tokyo Olympics of 1964 and Athens Olympics in 2004.

Related Topics

Tennis Athens Tokyo 2020 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event

Recent Stories

Usman Dar asks PML-N to accept AJK election result ..

Usman Dar asks PML-N to accept AJK election results

44 seconds ago
 UN Mission in Libya Welcomes Reopening of Coastal ..

UN Mission in Libya Welcomes Reopening of Coastal Road - Statement

45 seconds ago
 Smoke From Wildfires Affecting Air Quality of Stat ..

Smoke From Wildfires Affecting Air Quality of States Across US - Biden

47 seconds ago
 Grand Mosque expansion works resume after Hajj

Grand Mosque expansion works resume after Hajj

4 minutes ago
 Killings of women in twin cities echo in National ..

Killings of women in twin cities echo in National Assembly

4 minutes ago
 D&SJ Kasur visits district jail

D&SJ Kasur visits district jail

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.