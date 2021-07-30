Japan Breaks Its Olympic Record With 17 Gold Medals

The hosting nation of the 2020 Summer Olympics broke its historic record by winning its 17th gold medal, in the men's fencing epee team event, on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The hosting nation of the 2020 Summer Olympics broke its historic record by winning its 17th gold medal, in the men's fencing epee team event, on Friday.

Japan has won in this year's Olympics two gold medals in swimming, another three gold medals in skateboarding, nine won by the judoka team, and the record was broken with two more gold medals in table tennis mixed double and in men's fencing epee.

The country has so far won a total of 28 medals, including four silver and seven bronze ones.

Japan's previous record in gold medals was sixteen, which was achieved in the Tokyo Olympics of 1964 and Athens Olympics in 2004.